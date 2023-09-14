Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 390,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE F opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

