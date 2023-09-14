Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.09 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

