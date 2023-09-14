Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Makes New $297,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

