Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Trading Down 22.7%

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 21,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 4,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Fuse Medical Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40.

Fuse Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.