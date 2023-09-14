Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Hess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hess has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hess to earn $8.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NYSE:HES opened at $160.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16. Hess has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

