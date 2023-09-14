VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34. The company has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.97.
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.
