Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Down 1.3%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.48). 26,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 63,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56. The company has a market cap of £15.37 million, a PE ratio of -641.67 and a beta of 1.58.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

