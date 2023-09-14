Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Trading Up 0.4%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €98.15 ($105.54) and last traded at €97.45 ($104.78). 10,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €97.10 ($104.41).

Sixt Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Sixt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.