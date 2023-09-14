Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Janel Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter. Janel had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.44%.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

