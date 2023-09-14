Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Trading Up 0.8%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.79). 113,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 289,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.79).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.60. The company has a market capitalization of £114.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,576.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

