Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Down 4.9%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Seneca Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Seneca Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.