Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCEGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 119.86% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.

NYSE:VNCE opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $23.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Vince has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vince stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCEFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vince as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

