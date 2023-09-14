Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Globus Maritime stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

