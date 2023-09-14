Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,013.63%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter.

Kaspien Stock Performance

Kaspien stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Kaspien has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $647,932.50, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaspien

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce services provider. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's technology-enabled retailer that delivers brand partners across Amazon.com US, Amazon.com Canada, Target.com, and Walmart.com online marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.