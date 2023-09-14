Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $53 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.68% of Tetra Tech worth $52,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $173.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

