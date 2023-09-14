Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 49,832 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,832 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.27% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $53,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after purchasing an additional 427,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after purchasing an additional 421,122 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.