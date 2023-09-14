Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Essex Property Trust worth $54,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.30.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

ESS stock opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $267.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.41%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

