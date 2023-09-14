Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of WPP worth $54,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WPP by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.80.

WPP Trading Up 0.4 %

WPP opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9536 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

