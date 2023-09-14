CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,829,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $55,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $22.52 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

