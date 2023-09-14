Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 266,105 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266,105 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.19% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $55,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 117.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:APAM opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.43%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

