Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $55.93 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,057 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.28% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $55,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DRH opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

