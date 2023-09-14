Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.37% of Columbus McKinnon worth $57,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.2 %

CMCO stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $983.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.77 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

