Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,047 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $57,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Health Investors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NHI. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NHI stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $65.09.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

