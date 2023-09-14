Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average of $131.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after buying an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after buying an additional 2,977,747 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after buying an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after buying an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after buying an additional 855,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.