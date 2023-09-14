Benchmark Cuts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$4.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $1.20 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

