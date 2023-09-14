Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TVE)

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance
TVE opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.
About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
