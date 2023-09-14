Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

