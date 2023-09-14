Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 112.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.9%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

