BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a boost from BlackWall’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

BlackWall Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BlackWall Company Profile

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

