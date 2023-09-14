Austal Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:ASB)

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.
Austal Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.
About Austal
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Austal
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.