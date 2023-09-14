Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.
Australian Clinical Labs Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.19.
About Australian Clinical Labs
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Clinical Labs
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Clinical Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Clinical Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.