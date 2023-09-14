DDH1 Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:DDH)

DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.
DDH1 Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.
DDH1 Company Profile
