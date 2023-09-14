DDH1 Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:DDH)

DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

DDH1 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.

Get DDH1 alerts:

DDH1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DDH1 Limited provides specialized surface and underground drilling services to mining and exploration operations in Australia, North America, and Western Europe. It operates through Drilling Operations and Engineering Operations segments. The company offers diamond core drilling services for near-mine exploration, mine development, and production drilling activities; reverse circulation and air core drilling services for earlier stage exploration drilling activities; and grade control, diamond core, reverse circulation, and water bore drilling services to the iron ore industry.

Receive News & Ratings for DDH1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDH1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.