CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Moffett Nathanson

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

LAW has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CS Disco

CS Disco Stock Performance

LAW stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. CS Disco has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.07.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. Equities research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Smith sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $36,814.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,001.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CS Disco by 96.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CS Disco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CS Disco by 60.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.