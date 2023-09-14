Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Ramelius Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Ramelius Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramelius Resources

In related news, insider Mark Zeptner acquired 124,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$171,032.13 ($110,343.31). 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ramelius Resources Company Profile

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

