Kelsian Group Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:KLS)

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.
Kelsian Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Clinton Feuerherdt 174,792 shares of Kelsian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kelsian Group Company Profile
Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kelsian Group
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.