Stifel Nicolaus Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $11.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.30.

HAIN opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $933.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,824,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

