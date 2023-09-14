Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Equities research analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DFLI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DFLI opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.73. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFLI. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

