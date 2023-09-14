Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at UBS Group

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.11.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

