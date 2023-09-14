KeyCorp Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $290.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,369 shares of company stock worth $19,348,312 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

