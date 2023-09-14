TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.
TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 154.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 171.4%.
TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance
Shares of TRTX opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 110.25 and a quick ratio of 110.25. The stock has a market cap of $586.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
