WCM Global Growth Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:WQG)

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

