Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:DDT)

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% alerts:

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Price Performance

Shares of DDT opened at 25.60 on Thursday. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1-year low of 24.82 and a 1-year high of 26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of 25.58.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.