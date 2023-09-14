Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 220.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

IRT opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.