Bank of America Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $75.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

