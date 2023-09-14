Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Robert W. Baird

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

