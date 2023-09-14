PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a boost from PWR’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.31.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

