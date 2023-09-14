PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a boost from PWR’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
PWR Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.31.
PWR Company Profile
