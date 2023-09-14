NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP opened at $0.82 on Thursday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSP. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares during the period.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

