AECOM Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

ACM opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AECOM by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

