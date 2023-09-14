AECOM Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.
AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.
AECOM Price Performance
ACM opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AECOM by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
