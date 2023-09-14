Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the software maker on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.44. Immersion has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. Analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 210.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

