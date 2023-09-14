Anthony Michael Scott Buys 13,801 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony Michael Scott purchased 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,075.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,516.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gatos Silver Trading Up 3.5 %

GATO opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $386.62 million, a PE ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

